DALY CITY (CBS SF) — BART officials said they were recovering from a major delay Thursday afternoon at the Daly City station because of an earlier grass fire nearby, BART officials said.

As of 4:31 p.m., recovery was underway from the delay in the San Francisco and East Bay directions.

Trains were stopping at Daly City station, according to BART.

