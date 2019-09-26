DALY CITY (CBS SF) — BART officials said they were recovering from a major delay Thursday afternoon at the Daly City station because of an earlier grass fire nearby, BART officials said.
As of 4:31 p.m., recovery was underway from the delay in the San Francisco and East Bay directions.
Trains were stopping at Daly City station, according to BART.
BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay at Daly City in the San Francisco and East Bay directions due to an earlier grass fire near Daly City station. Trains are stopping at Daly City station.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 26, 2019
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.