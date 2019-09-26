SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Investigators released a sketch Thursday of a young man suspected of robbing and beating an elderly man with a rock in Santa Clara cemetery.

Santa Clara Police detectives said the brutal assault and robbery took place on Saturday, Sept. 14th. at about 10:42 a.m. at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery, 420 N. Winchester Blvd.

The 91-year-old male victim, police said, was visiting his wife’s grave at the time of the assault. The suspect crept up behind him and struck him in the head with a large rock.

He then robbed the injured man and fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as possibly a Hispanic or Latino male, 35-50-year-old, approximately 5’9” to 6’0” tall with a medium build. He had grey slicked back hair, a grey moustache, and was wearing a white t-shirt with long black shorts. He was last seen riding a grey and black mountain bike.

The incident appeared to be an isolated one, and detectives were encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity at the cemetery as well as other public places.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, including any video capturing the streets surrounding Mission City Memorial Park (e.g. Winchester Boulevard, Dolores Avenue, Knowles Avenue, Dome Avenue, Talia Avenue, Bohannon Drive, etc.), is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at (408) 6154814 or anonymously at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).