SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Three men from New York City – including a homicide suspect – were arrested near a known auto burglary hot spot in San Mateo on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The arrest of the trio occurred around 4:20 p.m. at the Marina Plaza Shopping Center at 2920 S. Norfolk St., police said. Plainclothes officers observed the suspects backed into a parking stall loitering and watching the lot, which police said is a known tactic of auto burglars.
According to police, the officers saw one suspect exit a vehicle – which was later determined to be stolen – and rummage through another vehicle after checking other car door handles. The officers then moved in and stopped the suspects.
A fingerprint identification determined one suspect, Steven Marinez, 21, of New York, NY, had a New York state homicide warrant. He was also arrested on alleged possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotics and providing false identification to a peace officer.
Two other New York, NY residents were also arrested. Justin Viloria, 24, was taken into custody on a Napa County robbery warrant and Joel Figuereo, 22, was booked on suspicion of possessing of fraudulent documents and burglary tools.
One other person was detained and released at the scene. Their name wasn’t released.
All three suspects arrested were booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail.
