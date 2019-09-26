



SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two football games between San Leandro High and McClymonds High scheduled to be played this Friday have been cancelled due to a threat, according to school officials.

The announcement was made on the San Leandro High School website Thursday afternoon.

The non-league football games between the varsity and junior varsity teams from the two East Bay high schools were scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Burrell Field in San Leandro.

School officials were notified by the San Leandro Police Department about the threat. San Leandro police have been investigating the threat in conjunction with the Oakland Police Department. Police said the threat appears to be related to a conflict between individuals outside of both school communities.

After some discussion, administrators from both schools decided to cancel the game out of safety concerns.

According to the East Bay Times, there was brief consideration for playing the game without any spectators, but those plans were scrapped Thursday. McClymonds High football coach Michael Peters told the East Bay Times he could not recall a game being cancelled due to a threat.

Due to scheduling constraints, San Leandro High officials said the game will not be rescheduled.

The Oakland and San Leandro police departments are continuing to investigate the source of the threat and told both schools they would provide updates as more information became available.