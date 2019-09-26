WASHINGTON (CBS News) — In a detailed, nine-page complaint, a whistleblower said “senior White House officials” worked to “lock down” all records of a presidential phone call this summer, out of fear that “they had witnessed the president abused his office for personal gain.”
In that call, President Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine’s new president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
The whistleblower said White House officials were “deeply disturbed” and were “directed” by White House lawyers to remove a transcript of the call from the regular computer system and place it instead in a separate system normally reserved for classified, sensitive information.
The whistleblower said aides saw this as an “abuse of the system,” but that it was “not the first time” they had done this to protect the president.
