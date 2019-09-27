WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old Hayward man was killed early Friday after the Nissan Sentra he was driving crashed into a dump truck, rolled over and then ended up on its roof nestled against the center median of I-680, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash turned place at 1:59 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 680 just north of Treat Blvd in Walnut Creek.
The CHP preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Nissan was traveling southbound on I-680 and for unknown reasons veered the Nissan across the lanes and collided into the back of the dump truck.
Due to the force of the impact, the Nissan rolled and collided into the concrete center wall and sustained major damage, partially trapping the driver inside.
Emergency crews extricated the driver from vehicle, but he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased male.
The driver of the truck was not injured. The CHP said it appeared as if the Nissan driver was not wearing his seatbelt.
The crash remained under investigation. It was not known of alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
If anyone witnessed the collision or the Nissan on I-680 prior to this crash, please contact Contra Costa CHP at (925)646-4980.
