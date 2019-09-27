Comments
MODESTO (CBS Sacramento) — A small plane made an emergency landing on southbound Highway 99 south of the Crows Landing exit in Modesto Friday night, according to Modesto police.
Police said only the pilot was on board at the time. The pilot was able to walk away from the incident.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said the plane caught fire and burned up after landing.
READ MORE AT CBS SACRAMENTO: Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing, Catches Fire On Highway 99
You must log in to post a comment.