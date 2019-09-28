  • KPIX 5On Air

BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (AP) — Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.

In a livestreamed speech from SpaceX’s launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Musk said Saturday that the space venture’s Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 65,000 feet before landing back on Earth.

He says it’s essential for the viability of space travel to be able to re-use spacecraft and that it’s important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

A crowd watched as Musk spoke from a stage in front of the large spacecraft, which has a reflective, metal exterior.

Musk says Saturday marked the eleventh anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.

A Stanford graduate, Musk is the CEO of the Palo Alto-based electric automotive company, Tesla.

