Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Three people were injured Friday night in a shooting in Richmond.
Officers with the Richmond police department responded Friday at 9:20 p.m. to a fight in the 3300 block of Morningside Drive.
As the officers were approaching the scene, shots were fired, police said.
The officers located two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to the hospital.
Police said a third victim arrived at the hospital at a later time.
Police are investigation the incident and have not released information on a suspect or suspects.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.