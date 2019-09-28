SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Senator Kamala Harris was back in the Bay Area Saturday to open her first California campaign office in her hometown of Oakland.

She visited the International Hotel in Chinatown, the birthplace of the Asian American activist and immigration rights movement in the 1970s, alongside elected officials including Assemblymember David Chiu, Saturday evening. There, Harris spoke before a crowd of mostly Asian seniors.

In a one-on-one interview with KPIX 5, she said impeachment proceedings against President Trump need to begin immediately.

“This most latest revelation about the President of the United States who is also the Commander In Chief and his willingness to solicit political help from a foreign leader, tells us that we have a serious matter before us and there needs to be accountability and consequence,” said Harris.

Harris was referring to the revelation that President Trump allegedly pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell could control the impeachment process.

Harris expressed concern that he could decide against a trial.

“California sent me to the United States Senate about two years and some months ago and since I’ve been there, I’ve seen on a number of occasions where supposed leaders have put party before country,” said Harris.

Harris was born in Oakland, and grew up in Berkeley.

“The issues that keep people up at night are whether they have access to affordable healthcare which is why I have a plan for medicare for all, which means that everyone will be covered including preexisting conditions,” she said.

Harris is currently polling fourth in the race for the Democratic presidential nominee.

“When I started out as a candidate, be it as District Attorney of San Francisco or Attorney General of California people said ‘don’t think that can happen, nobody like her has done this before, not her time, not her turn, people aren’t ready for that.’ But I didn’t listen,” said Harris.

Senator Harris wrapped up the evening with a fundraiser at August Hall in San Francisco. On Sunday afternoon, she will open up her campaign office in Oakland.