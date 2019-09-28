SCHELLVILLE (CBS SF) — A wild-whipped vegetation fire destroyed three buildings and triggered a mandatory evacuation order Saturday for a one-mile radius near the intersection of state Highways 116 and 121 in rural Sonoma County, authorities said.
Video from the scene showed firefighters battling towering flames and buildings on fire. Sonoma County officials said response to the fire — which was reported around 4 p.m. — had grown to 3 alarms in the dry and gusty conditions.
Officials lifted the evacuation order by 6:20 p.m.
EVACUATION ORDER Schellville within 1 mile radius of Hwy 116/121. EVACUATION WARNING 1-2 mile radius of that intersection. Evacuation due to fire.
— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) September 29, 2019
The blaze had grown to 15 acres by 5:30 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the fire had impacted travel on both highways. Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.
Sonoma County firefighters assisted by Cal Fire crews and air support were battling the blaze. Winds howled through the area on Saturday afternoon, but the had died down considerably by 6 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
