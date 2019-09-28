



DAVIS (CBS SF) — Several people traveling through Davis posted photos and videos of a tornado, Saturday evening. Service.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning for Davis and Solano County Saturday night as a mass of unstable air roared through the region.

Forecasters said the storm front was packing strong winds and quarter size hail.

“At 643 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just north of Davis and El Macero, and is moving to the southeast up to 10 mph,” the weather service said.

https://twitter.com/NWSSacramento/status/1178122183475781633/photo/1

Forecasters warned residents to take shelter immediately.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” the weather service alert said. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

The warning was canceled around 7:15 p.m. but not before many had caught the tornado on video.

People posted videos of the twister looming dangerously close to mobile homes and near the intersection of F Street and Anderson in Davis.

https://mobile.twitter.com/WxBrenn/status/1178132288250552320

Tornado captured in Davis, CA by Coco S. via YouTube. Est. Radar Timestamp: 9:31pm EDT / 6:31pm PDT #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5lMrgCdfSD — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) September 29, 2019

According to the NWS, the tornado was moving about 15 miles per hour.