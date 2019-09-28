DAVIS (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Davis and Solano County Saturday night as a mass of unstable air roared through the region.
Forecasters said the storm front was packing strong winds and quarter size hail.
“At 643 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just north of Davis and El Macero, and is moving to the southeast up to 10 mph,” the weather service said.
https://twitter.com/NWSSacramento/status/1178122183475781633/photo/1
Forecasters warned residents to take shelter immediately.
“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” the weather service alert said. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”
You must log in to post a comment.