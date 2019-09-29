  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    08:30 AMFace the Nation
    09:00 AMThe NFL Today
    10:00 AMNFL Football
    1:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal accident, Interstate 80, traffic

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 are now open and the westbound side is now closed following a double-fatal, multiple-vehicle collision early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision, first reported at about 4 a.m., resulted in at least two deaths and one person who was seriously injured.

Multiple attempts to reach CHP officials for more information on the collision have been unsuccessful.

No further information is immediately available.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments