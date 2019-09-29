Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 are now open and the westbound side is now closed following a double-fatal, multiple-vehicle collision early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision, first reported at about 4 a.m., resulted in at least two deaths and one person who was seriously injured.
Multiple attempts to reach CHP officials for more information on the collision have been unsuccessful.
No further information is immediately available.
