SUNOL (CBS SF) — Alameda County Fire Department firefighters on Sunday night are battling a vegetation fire that has burned about seven acres about two miles south of Sunol, firefighters said on social media.
The fire, along Sheridan Road at Andrade Road in unincorporated Alameda County, was first reported at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Cal Fire crews have joined Alameda County firefighters, and as of 9:15 p.m. was described as 70 percent contained.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures.
