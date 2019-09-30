SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dozens of animal rights activists on Monday occupied a Whole Foods Market in San Francisco to protest alleged abuse happening at Amazon-supplying factory farms.
Several people chained themselves together to block the entrance to the location at 3950 24th St. in the Noe Valley neighborhood, while others took to the building’s roof and more gathered in the parking lot.
Videos of the protesters were being posted on social media.
A handful of others have also showed up to the Amazon office at 545 Sansome St. At least four were cited by police there, according to activists with Direct Action Everywhere, the organization behind the protests.
The group posted a live Facebook video of the protest as it was happening Monday morning. Activists had erected a banner and a large printout of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s face.
According to organizer Cassie King, the group has been investigating several farms linked to Amazon and Whole Foods for years.
“We’ve found repeated evidence of animal cruelty,” she said. “They’ve done nothing in response to the animal abuse.”
The group is calling on Amazon CEO Bezos to act to stop the alleged abuse.
