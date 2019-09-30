OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — A Dublin man and Daly City woman found dead inside a vehicle that slammed into an Oakland home Saturday morning had been shot to death, authorities said.
Oakland homicide detectives on Monday were trying to determine where the shooting took place. The car crashed into a home in the 500 block of Douglas Ave. at 11:07 a.m. and responding officers found the dead couple inside.
No one else was injured in the crash or the shooting. While the couple’s identities had yet to be released by the coroner, investigators said the victims were a 20-year-old Daly City woman and a 20-year-old Dublin man.
Investigators said the couple had come to Oakland to attend last weekend’s Rolling Loud Bay Area hip-hop festival at the Oakland Coliseum.
There was no information available about a possible suspect or suspects. The deaths were Oakland’s 57th and 58th homicides of the year.
Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland were offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the shooter, according to the East Bay Times.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.
