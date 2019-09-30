GILROY (KPIX 5) — The Gilroy High School football team is under investigation for a possible assault before last Friday’s home game, Gilroy police said Monday.

“We take it seriously,” said Gilroy Unified School District Superintendent Deborah Flores. “We base our investigation on the facts and those are sometimes difficult to determine initially.”

The accusations of the assault happened before the team took the field against Everett Alvarez High last Friday night. Police said they didn’t want to release many details as they continue interviewing the players as well as any potential witnesses to figure out if an assault actually did occur.

Ty Torrico and Conor O’Brien, who are students at Gilroy High School, said they’ve heard that several players were rough housing with one teammate and may have taken it too far.

“He [the alleged victim] said it’s like sexual assault,” said Gilroy High School student Ty Torrico. “If he didn’t like it, then they shouldn’t have done it, but I don’t think he should’ve gotten the police involved.”

“It was just like the team messing around like they always do,” O’Brien said.

While a district spokesperson would only say the players have been disciplined, O’Brien and Torrico said the players involved were suspended and told they couldn’t play on the team for now.

However, Flores urged students to allow police to figure out the facts instead of fueling the rumor mill.

“Just outright rumors with no basis,” she said.

“It’s just really dividing the school, making it seem like people are choosing sides,” Torrico said.

The football season has not been cancelled. The team’s next game is on Friday.