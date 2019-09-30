NEW YORK (AP/CBS)- Opera great Jessye Norman has died. She was 74.
The singer’s family made the announcement on Monday.
They said she suffered septic shock and multi-organ failure secondary to complications of a spinal cord injury she had sustained in 2015. She died at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in New York, and was surrounded by loved ones.
Norman was born in Georgia in a musical family. The dramatic soprano’s career spans several decades and continents.
Her family says in a statement they “are so proud of Jessye’s musical achievements and the inspiration that she provided to audiences around the world that will continue to be a source of joy.”
Norman performed in San Francisco at Davis Symphony Hall in 2013.
In 2018, she was awarded the prestigious Glenn Guild Prize for her contribution to the arts.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.