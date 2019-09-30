SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vintage Lincoln Continental bust into flames on the San Francisco approach of the upper deck of the Bay Bridge Monday, blocking lanes and slowing traffic into the city, authorities said.
Authorities said the incident was reported around 7:40 a.m. as the morning commute began to build. CBS 5’s Salesforce Tower cameras showed the car fully engulfed in the right hand lane.
Two lanes headed into San Francisco were shut down by emergency vehicles responding to the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the flames, but the lanes were expected to be blocked throughout the remainder of the morning commute as crews removed the smoldering remains of the car.
It was not known if there were any injuries associated with the fire.
The California Highway Patrol warned drivers headed into San Francisco to expect delays even though all lanes were cleared by 8:40 a.m.
