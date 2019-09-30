LA HONDA (CBS SF) — CHP, fire and hazmat personnel are at the scene of a tanker truck rollover on Alpine Road near La Honda Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit tweeted about the crash at around 2:40 p.m. Monday. Fire officials said the tanker truck rolled on Alpine Road east of Pescadero Creek Road. The tanker appeared to be leaking several fluids.
Firefighters are assisting @CHP_RedwoodCity with a tanker truck rollover on Alpine Road east of Pescadero Creek Road near La Honda. The vehicle is leaking several fluids, Haz Mat crew are at scene. Alpine Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/Lu2dC6P1VW
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 30, 2019
Authorities later confirmed that the truck was hauling hot asphalt west of Portola State Park when it rolled over. The tank ruptured, spilled hot asphalt into low-flowing creek that was already dammed.
Fire officials said the road would be closed for three or four hours while crews clean up the spill.
CHP said there were no warning signs, but noted that a truck that size was “inadvisable” on Alpine Road.
