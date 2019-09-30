WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – Hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail travel through the Walnut Creek office every day and one of the folks helping coordinate getting that to the right house, is leaving.

Joe Bologna has been delivering mail in Walnut Creek for 38 years. Combined with his service in the Air Force, he has 43 years of federal employment.

Monday was his last day on the job. On Tuesday, he retires.

“It’s been a really great time. It really has,” he said.

Bologna has delivered mail all over Walnut Creek. Word of his retirement was just hitting the street. His fans were speaking up.

“I heard that our mailman is retiring and I’m so sad!” said Judy McCahon. “Look at this! He brings our mail every single day!”

Before he retires, Bologna must answer this question: How many times has he been bit by a dog?

“Believe it or not, Never been bit,” said Bologna. I have seen dogs come at me.”

Kathy Swann says Bologna delivers more than the mail.

“Good Cheer, Just kinda the daily thing that always happens, ya know,” says Swann. “Yeah!”

Bologna is one of the rare “Million Mile” drivers too. He’s driven more than a million miles accident-free. No one knows how many miles he has hiked in the last 43 years but, you can bet it’s a lot.

On Tuesday, Bologna is walking into a party at the office complete with dozens of photos showing his career here in Walnut Creek.

Joe’s supervisor, Joyce Sumalde, describes the moment she heard he was leaving.

“When he told me he’s gonna retire, I said, aww, I’m gonna miss you,” said Sumalde.

They found a photo of Bologna back in the day during his time in the Air Force. There will be food, memories and of course, a decorated work space.

One last thing — Bologna is an avid stamp collector. He told KPIX 5 he plans to continue collecting them, even in his retirement.