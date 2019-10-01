



CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – A driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were struck, one fatally, in a hit-and-run at Rancho San Antonio County Park in Cupertino on Tuesday.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the park around 12:50 p.m. after a witness saw a vehicle strike two pedestrians and drove off from the scene.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a black Audi sedan, was located and the driver was detained.

Deputies said the two victims were both taken to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and other felonies. Deputies said the suspect was also taken to the hospital as a precaution and will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose.

The identities of the two victims and suspect were not immediately released.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

