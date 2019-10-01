RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Cyclists and walkers will soon join the hundreds of thousands of cars that cross the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge each day. Crews have begun the last phase of construction of the new bicycle/pedestrian bridge path on the bridges’s upper deck.
Work begins Tuesday night on a moveable concrete barrier separating the westbound lanes on the upper deck. Crews will work during the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each weeknight through October.
Once completed, the 4-mile path will connect with an existing one on the north side, creating “the first-ever route for bicyclists and pedestrians traveling between Marin County and the East Bay,” the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Bay Area Toll Authority said in a statement.
The Richmond-San Rafael bicycle/pedestrian path is expected to open later this Fall.
The $20 million project is part of the 500-mile Bay Trail, and was developed by the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA), Caltrans the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and the Transportation Authority of Marin (TAM).
