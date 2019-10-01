



OAKLAND (CBS SF/KPIX) — A woman was killed and a 4-year-old child was injured when they were struck by a hit and run driver in a sidewalk outside Oakland’s Garfield Elementary School. But as tragic as it was, it came as no surprise to neighbors.

Police responded at 11:19 a.m. to reports of pedestrians hit by a vehicle at Foothill and 22nd Avenue in front of the school. The woman was dead at the scene and the four-year-old girl was injured and reported in stable condition.

Traffic investigators initially believed a driver who stopped a the scene was involved, but later clarified the incident was a hit-and-run.

“As investigators arrived on scene and started their investigation we have concluded now that it is going to be a hit and run. So, we believe a vehicle did flee the scene,” said Oakland Police spokesperson Felicia Anthorpe.

Investigators were seeking surveillance videos and witnesses who may be able to give a description of the fleeing suspect vehicle.

“Right now we are asking for the community’s help. If anyone was in the area and they witnessed an accident here or saw anything, please call the Oakland Police Department,” said Anthorpe.

Students were released to their parents from a side entrance but one young woman who arrived to pick up her little brother says people drive through the neighborhood with no regard for the children.

“This has been a problem for, like, many years,” she said. “That’s why my brother being nine, I still have to pick him up because I don’t want him to be, like, getting run over here or, I’m always worrying, like, what if he gets run over?”

Deborah Rodriques lives across the street from the school and says she doesn’t like to let her grandchildren use the crosswalk in front of her house.

“Everyday, it’s like, I don’t understand how these cars going a hundred miles to the red light over here and they don’t have absolutely no one over here to supervise these children,” said Rodriguez.

She says the school needs crossing guards and she would like to see cameras installed at the intersection. She says right now there is nothing to prevent what happened this morning.

“I walked up there and seen that lady on the ground and I seen the baby shoe on the side of her…it’s gut wrenching. You know, they really do…something needs to be done,” said Rodriguez.