OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman was killed and a child injured after they were hit by a car in an Oakland intersection Tuesday, police said.
Police responded at 11:19 a.m. to reports of pedestrians hit by a vehicle at Foothill and 22nd Ave. in the city’s San Antonio district. The woman was dead at the scene and the four-year-old girl was injured and reported in stable condition.
Traffic investigators initially believed a driver who stopped a the scene was involved, but later clarified the incident was a hit-and-run.
No other information was immediately available.
