  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Kidnapping, San Jose News, Santa Cruz


SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 50-year-old Santa Cruz man was forcibly abducted from his home early Tuesday, triggering a Bay Area-wide manhunt for the victim and the kidnapping suspect, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff.

Atre Tushar (Santa Cruz Police Dept.)

Deputies said Atre Tushar was abducted from his home in Santa Cruz’s Pleasure Point neighborhood at 3 a.m. “during a crime” but did not expand on what may have led to the kidnapping.

He was last seen entering a white white BMW with California License plate 7CUG58.

The suspect’s identity or description was not immediately available.

Deputies said that if you have any information on the location of the Tushar or his vehicle, please call 911.

Comments