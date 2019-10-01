Comments
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 50-year-old Santa Cruz man was forcibly abducted from his home early Tuesday, triggering a Bay Area-wide manhunt for the victim and the kidnapping suspect, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff.
Deputies said Atre Tushar was abducted from his home in Santa Cruz’s Pleasure Point neighborhood at 3 a.m. “during a crime” but did not expand on what may have led to the kidnapping.
He was last seen entering a white white BMW with California License plate 7CUG58.
The suspect’s identity or description was not immediately available.
Deputies said that if you have any information on the location of the Tushar or his vehicle, please call 911.
