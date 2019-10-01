Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Southwest Airlines has announced a 3-day fare sale for travelers this fall and winter, with tickets going for as low as $49 one-way.
The 3-day sale kicked off Tuesday, Oct. 1 and ends on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
A search of the Southwest low-fare calendar showed $49 one-way fares between San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout the months of November and December, with blackout dates around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Flights from SFO to Dallas were as low as $89, one-way.
You must log in to post a comment.