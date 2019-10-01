UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Roughly 400 people showed up for an impeachment town hall meeting with U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin, Tuesday evening at James Logan High School in Union City.

The event also included commentary and discussion with John Dean, former White House counsel for the administration of President Richard Nixon.

During the question and answer session, concerned voters asked the two men what to do next. One person asked about the possibility that impeachment proceedings against the president could fail due to lack of support in the U.S. Senate.

“Doing nothing will make his behavior worse,” Swalwell said, to applause from the audience.

“I also think about future presidencies,” he added. “If we do nothing, we will lower the standard of conduct.”

Someone asked what voters can do to make Trump “do the right things.”

“We’re already doing that,” Swalwell said. “I can’t imagine where we would be if the Democrats had not won the house in 2018.”

Another asked about the odds that Trump ends up serving time in prison.

“I’d say it’s about 70/30, in terms of him being indicted,” Dean said.

The event began at 6:30 p.m. It ended at 8 p.m. on a question from a political science professor who wanted to know what she could say to young people who may end up frustrated if the impeachment process fails.

“Because of the way the process is not working in many regards…they just have to double and triple down on not only getting themselves to the polls, but getting [out] others who might have difficulty getting to the polls,” Dean said.