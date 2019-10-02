OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 4-month-old child, who was strapped into the backseat of a car stolen Wednesday morning in Emeryville, has been found safe on an Oakland street, authorities said.
Emeryville police said the incident began with a vehicle theft at 10:08 a.m. in the area of 3838 Hollis St. A distraught mother called 911 and told officers that someone had just stolen her car with her infant child strapped into a car seat.
Several witnesses attempted to follow the stolen vehicle but quickly lost sight of the car a few blocks into Oakland.
Several minutes later, Oakland police received a report of a child left in the roadway near Union St. and 28th St. Officers quickly determined the child located was the one who was taken during the theft of the vehicle.
The infant was uninjured and was reunited with the mother.
The suspect had fled the area and remained at large. The vehicle has not been recovered. It is a metallic dark grey 2018 Honda Accord, 4-door, license number 8EGL341.
