LARKSPUR (CBS SF) — A Marin Airporter bus caught fire in Larkspur Wednesday afternoon, causing significant traffic delays on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, fire officials said.

Central Marin Fire crews responded to East Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. The bus was traveling in the westbound lanes near the Highway 101 interchange.

The bus had three people onboard including the driver.

All three evacuated the burning bus without sustaining any injuries, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

