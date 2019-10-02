MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — An armed suspect was at large Wednesday afternoon in Menlo Park after he threatened Caltrans workers, police said.

Officers responded at 11:20 a.m. to the area of University Avenue and the Bayfront Expressway following a report of a man with an ax and a knife.

The man threatened Caltrans workers who were cleaning up garbage from the shoulder of the eastbound side of the Bayfront Expressway. Police said that following the threats the suspect then fled into a field before officers arrived.

A search for the man was unsuccessful. As part of the search, police used a drone provided by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Police said as they searched a marshland area for the suspect, they came upon another man who was allegedly yelling and agitated. He allegedly swung and struck an officer in the face with a large tree branch.

Police said the officer detained the man and he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. The officer suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. He was treated at the scene by medics.

Zeferino Suniga, 33, a homeless person, was arrested and taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. Police said Suniga was shot with a Taser, but was not shocked because he was hit with only one barb. According to police, suspects are typically taken to a hospital if they are shot with a Taser.

Police described the man who threatened Caltrans workers as Hispanic, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He had short black hair, was unshaven and was wearing black work boots, blue jeans and a gray T-shirt with the words “staff” on the back.

Anyone who may have information about the case or who witnessed it is asked to call police at (650) 330-6300 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.

