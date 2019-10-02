OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An Oakland city councilwoman on Tuesday pledged to improve traffic safety along a corridor where a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 45-year-old woman as she walked with her 4-year-old niece earlier in the day.
Oakland resident Huong Thi Truong died in the collision reported at 11:19 a.m. at Foothill Boulevard and 22nd Avenue. Her niece was reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Oakland police said.
A vehicle stopped at the scene but police said it does not appear to be the vehicle involved in the collision, so the investigation of the death is as a hit-and-run. No information about the suspect or vehicle has been released.
Oakland City Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas, who represents District 2 where the collision occurred, wrote on Twitter late Tuesday night to mourn the death of Truong.
Deepest condolences to the family of Huong Thi Truong who was tragically killed in a hit & run at 22nd Ave & Foothill while walking with her 4 year old niece who was injured. I am committed to improving traffic safety along this corridor with @Oakland @OakDOT and the community.
— Nikki Fortunato Bas (@nikki4oakland) October 2, 2019
“I am committed to improving traffic safety along this corridor with @Oakland @OakDOT and the community,” Bas said.
