OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An Oakland city councilwoman on Tuesday pledged to improve traffic safety along a corridor where a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 45-year-old woman as she walked with her 4-year-old niece earlier in the day.

Oakland resident Huong Thi Truong died in the collision reported at 11:19 a.m. at Foothill Boulevard and 22nd Avenue. Her niece was reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Oakland police said.

A vehicle stopped at the scene but police said it does not appear to be the vehicle involved in the collision, so the investigation of the death is as a hit-and-run. No information about the suspect or vehicle has been released.

Scene of fatal hit-and-run at 22nd Ave. and Foothill Blvd., October 1, 2019. (CBS)

Oakland City Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas, who represents District 2 where the collision occurred, wrote on Twitter late Tuesday night to mourn the death of Truong.

“I am committed to improving traffic safety along this corridor with @Oakland @OakDOT and the community,” Bas said.

