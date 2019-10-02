



SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — The Santa Cruz County coroner confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the body found in a suspect vehicle during a kidnapping investigation was that of 50-year-old kidnapping victim Tushar Atre.

Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his home on the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive early Tuesday morning, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s investigators.

Deputies said more than one suspect kidnapped Atre and forced him into his girlfriend’s SUV. Crime scene investigators combed both crime scenes for hours.

At 10 a.m., deputies discovered the white BMW that he was last seen in on Soquel San Jose Road, as well as a body that has now been identified as Atre’s.

Neighbors said the crime was “horrifying” and unusual for the quiet street that is frequented by surfers and known for its multi-million dollar properties.

Authorities said Wednesday they have reason to believe the motive in the case was robbery. Authorities did not say that any suspects were in custody for the crime.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s office confirmed that the investigation into the kidnapping and homicide is still ongoing.

The sheriff’s department also wanted to let the community know they believe the case is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Sgt. Ainsworth at 831-454-7635.