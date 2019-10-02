SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — Work crews returned to a once picturesque Sausalito hillside Wednesday, continuing the laboriously task for removing tons of debris left by a Valentine’s Day mudslide that destroyed two houses, including a duplex, and buried several cars.
The site has been untouched for eight months since that fateful rainy Valentine’s Day and the ugly gash in the hillside has been a daily reminder of Mother Nature’s destructive power to area residents
Fortunately, no one lost their life in the slide. Susan Gordon lived on the bottom floor of that duplex and was trapped beneath mud and debris for nearly two hours before firefighters rescued her. Shaken, Gordon, was taken to the hospital for treatment of only minor injuries.
Sausalito Public Works Director Kevin McGowan said the debris would be carefully removed from the steep hillside and trucked to an Alameda County center that processes toxic waste.
“We want to get this done before the rain hits,” he told the Marin IJ. “That’s the goal.”
Crescent Avenue, a typical winding Sausalito street, has been a source of irritation for local residents because it has been closed since the slide. Local officials hope to have it cleared and open in the coming weeks.
