SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A Novato man was arrested early Wednesday when the stolen SUV he was driving broke down in the eastbound lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, authorities said.
CHP Officer Patrick Roth told the Marin IJ that pursuit of the vehicle began after officers received a report of a gray 2009 Ford Explorer stolen from the Terra Linda Safeway.
A short time later, CHP officers saw the SUV traveling westbound on Francisco Boulevard and began their pursuit. The driver sped onto the the eastbound freeway on-ramp leading to the bridge and began heading across the span to the East Bay.
The SUV broke down at mid-span and the driver was taken into custody.
Two eastbound lanes were blocked for more nearly an hour as officers investigated the scene.
Not long after, a four-vehicle collision was reported on eastbound I-580 near San Quentin State Prison at 5:46 a.m. There are no initial reports
of injuries, but additional delays were anticipated, Roth said.
