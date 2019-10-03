Filed Under:Fatal shooting, Homicide, Oakland news, Richmond


RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A shooting in Richmond has claimed at least two victims in a residential neighborhood Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting with possibly three victims on the 3100 block of Esmond St. in the Richmond’s North & East neighborhood.

Scene of fatal shooting on 3100 block of Esmond St. in Richmond, October 3, 2019. (CBS)

Chopper 5 video showed two victims covered by yellow tarps, one in the street and another on the sidewalk next to a gray sedan with shattered driver-side window and a dented front bumper.

It was not known whether anyone was inside the car.

Evidence markers dotted the crime scene area. No other details were immediately available from police.

 

 

