SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – New BART General Manager Robert Powers is traveling to different stations throughout the transit system through the month of October to hear directly from riders.
Powers’ listening tour kicked off Wednesday, and will continue every Wednesday through the end of the month. He plans to visit different stations and talk to riders while they wait for trains.
Riders will know if Powers is at their station when they see pop-up banners at fare gates with his picture.
“Better communication during delays. They understand that there is a lot of stuff outside our control, and they get that,” Powers said while talking to riders at Montgomery Station in San Francisco on Wednesday. “But if we could communicate better during the delays on what’s going on, and what’s the time frame to get back up and running, they would appreciate that a lot.”
Powers said riders can also bring up their concerns during a Twitter town hall scheduled for noon on Tuesday.
