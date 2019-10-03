SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two Chicago-area residents were among the victims of a horrific wrong-way collision involving a taxi and a drunk driver on northbound U.S. Highway 101 early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m. just north of Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said.

The CHP identified the four victims of the crash as a 34-year-old woman from Burlingame, a 43-year-old male taxi cab driver from San Carlos and two Chicago-area tourists who were on their way into the city from the San Francisco International Airport — a 57-year-old female from Chicago and a 62-year-old male from Berington, Illinois.

Multiple reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the I-280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp. At 12:29 a.m., Diaz said a CHP unit came across a two-vehicle collision at Paul Avenue involving the Volkswagen and Ford Escape taxi.

The CHP said the Burlingame woman was driving her Volkswagen under the influence at the time of the crash.

“It is very possible that they (the Volkswagen) could have been traveling (the wrong-way) for some time,” Diaz said.

One of the passengers in the taxi was also ejected. The CHP is investigating whether the Volkswagen driver and one of the passenger may not have been wearing a seat belt.

The collision occurred in the No. 4 and 5 lanes. All lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 101 were closed overnight with two left lanes reopened around 5 a.m. All northbound lanes reopened around 7 a.m.