SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four people were killed in a wrong-way collision involving a taxi on northbound U.S. Highway 101 early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m. just north of Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said.
Multiple reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the I-280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp. At 12:29 a.m., Diaz said a CHP unit came across a two-vehicle collision at Paul Avenue involving the Volkswagen and Ford Escape taxi.
According to Diaz, the driver of the Volkswagen – only identified as a woman between 30 and 40 – the taxi driver, only identified as a man in his 60s, and a male and female passenger in the taxi were all pronounced dead at the scene.
One of the passengers in the taxi was also ejected. The CHP is investigating whether the Volkswagen driver and one of the passenger may not have been wearing a seat belt.
The collision occurred in the No. 4 and 5 lanes. All traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 101 was being diverted off at Third Street as the CHP investigates the crash.
Diaz said investigators were working to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.
