SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The District Attorney of San Francisco announced Thursday he is stepping down from his position just weeks before next month’s election.

DA George Gascon said he’s exploring a bid to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. He has tapped his chief of staff to take over on October 18th.

Gascon had already announced he would not seek re-election last year due to his mother’s health.

Mayor London Breed released a statement on Gascon’s resignation early Thursday evening.

“People depend on the District Attorney to keep our residents and communities safe each and every day,” the statement read. “We can’t afford to have an absence of leadership in the DA’s Office because victims of crime need to be represented and people who commit crimes in our city need to be held accountable.”

SFPD Chief William Scott also weighed in on the resignation.

“I want to thank District Attorney Gascon for his service and commitment to our City,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. “I wish him well with his future endeavors and look forward to continuing to work with the DA’s Office to address our City’s challenges.”

The San Francisco Police Officers Association also released a terse statement that opened by saying “We are praying for the residents of Los Angeles hoping that George Gascon does not to to their city what he did to San Francisco during his tenure.”

Our statement on the resignation of DA Gascon. pic.twitter.com/16WXWiFINo — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) October 4, 2019

Mayor Breed could appoint a temporary replacement or wait for voters to decide on November 5th.