SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A group of animal rights activists say Whole Foods Market has filed for a restraining order to ban them from all their California locations, in wake of a protest in San Francisco earlier this week.
On Monday, members of the Berkeley-based group Direct Action Everywhere occupied the location in the San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood for more than three hours. Some activists chained themselves to the store and blocked the entrance. Others climbed on the roof and hoisted a giant poster of Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, which owns Whole Foods.
Noe Valley animal rights demonstrators @WholeFoods @NoeValleySF pic.twitter.com/JCjYeXPSeB
— jennifer katz (@jenniferdances) September 30, 2019
The protesters claim Whole Foods has sourced goods from several farms with cruel conditions. More than 30 people were taken into custody.
In a statement after Monday’s protest, Whole Foods said, “Direct Action Everywhere’s repeated targeting of Whole Foods Market stores jeopardizes the safety of our customers and team members, including today at our Noe Valley store.”
Last year, a judge granted the store’s request for a restraining order against the group at its Berkeley store over similar protests.
