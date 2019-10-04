(CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet between 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Northeast winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will develop around sunset Saturday, and the highest threat of fire is in Napa County and northern Sonoma County.

There will be little overnight humidity recovery, and any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North Bay Hills from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Gusty northeast winds with little to no overnight humidity recovery. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/l6Uv16enHE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 4, 2019

Hot and dry weather will continue Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s and lower 90s.

PG&E said that with heightened fire risk, it may be necessary for them to turn off electricity in a Public Safety Power Shutoff. The utility is advising North Bay residents to be prepared in case they need to proactively turn off power.

Be Prepared: Make sure your email, phone number, language preference and mailing address are current for your account. We want to be able to inform you about the possible need to proactively turn off power for public safety. Learn more: https://t.co/92ha3cpXyh pic.twitter.com/1Udm7a1h4N — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 4, 2019

