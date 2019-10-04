



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 24-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday evening after he hit the open door of a car parked on Fruitvale Avenue and was ejected into traffic, police said.

The Oakland man, whose name has not been released, was riding a bike southbound in the 1800 block of Fruitvale about 6:50 p.m. when he ran into a Toyota Avalon’s open door, according to police.

The man was thrown from the bike and was hit by a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup that was headed south on Fruitvale, police said in a news release on Friday.

Fire and ambulance crews provided treatment, but the man died at the scene.

The occupants of the Toyota and the Dodge pickup stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators, police said.

The bicyclist’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

