OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Teachers and families in an Oakland neighborhood took their grief to the streets by protesting Friday, three days after a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a school zone.
Huong Truong was walking her 4-year-old niece home from Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday when they were struck by a car at Foothill Boulevard and 22nd Ave. Truong died at the scene, her niece was injured and the driver left the scene.
The community is demanding the city take several measures to keep them safe, by adding crosswalk warning lights, cameras in the crosswalk and adult crossing guards.
Teachers at Garfield Elementary said drivers have ignored the speed limit for years.
“As you’ve seen this morning, there is so much traffic that is utilizing this street,” said second grade teacher Alexandra Brandenburg. “And it’s difficult for the drivers who are not part of this community to know that this is a school zone.”
The 4-year-old girl was treated for her injuries.
Police and Crime Stoppers have offered up to a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.
