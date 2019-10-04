LONDON (CBS SF) — Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr never hid his emotions when his NFL team traded defensive star Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears last season.

He still feels the disappointment. Now he will be trying to elude the fearsome pass rusher when the two teams square off in London on Sunday.

“I’m absolutely looking forward to it,” Carr said of the Sunday showdown. “That’s my brother. I love him to death. Everyone knows that. He’s one of my best friends. We’ll be friends when we are all old, hopefully him with kids. I’m trying to nudge him in that direction.”

So how will he handle facing off against him? Carr said he’s looking toward another sport for guidance.

“This week is different, we are competing against each other,” Carr said. “So it’s back to the pro basketball mentality for me.”

Mack comes into the game with 4.5 sacks, 10 solo tackles, 2 tackle assists and most importantly 4 forced fumbles. Carr has a tendency to fumble the ball when he is hit.

Since Mack has such great speed, Carr was asked if he will change his internal clock on passing plays.

“I’ve played against a lot of great pass rusher,” he said. “DeMarcus Ware, Von Miller and Khalil every day in practice for 5 years. If you start thinking about who is on the field. You are aware, the game plan will help with that. But you have to just play quarterback…I just play football.”