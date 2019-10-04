RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Two men were shot and killed and another seriously injured as they sat in a parked car on a Richmond street in what may have been a gang-related crime, authorities said.
Richmond police released additional information early Friday on the shooting that took place in the 3100 block of Esmond Ave. at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found the two dead victims inside a bullet-riddled gray sedan with shattered driver-side window. The wounded victim was also located.
The two deceased victims were identified as s Vishal Maharaj, 32, of Richmond, and 18-year-old Tyzion Harris.
The surviving victim was transported to a trauma center by helicopter. He was listed in stable condition Thursday night.
Suspect information was not immediately available Friday morning. Richmond police told the East Bay Times that they believe the shooting may be gang related.
