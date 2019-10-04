SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A day after George Gascón’s surprising resignation announcement, San Francisco Mayor London Breed appointed Suzy Lotus on Friday to be the city and county’s acting district attorney.

Loftus, who currently serves as legal counsel for San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessy, has over a decade of experience in local law enforcement. She will serve the remainder of Gascon’s term.

Gascón announced on Thursday he would step down on Oct. 18th — months before his term was scheduled to end — to move to Los Angeles, where he intends to run for district attorney.

Loftus comes into office with a legal career built on a tough on crime attitude. Her appointment was welcomed by the SF Police Officers Association which had issues with the way Gascon handled his duties.

“George Gascon abandoning his sworn duty to climb the next rung of the political ladder is consistent with his character of putting his raw ambition before the public’s interest,” the POA statement read. “We respect Mayor Breed’s authority to appoint a district attorney, and we are thankful it is not the criminal and domestic-terrorist apologist who is running to replace the failed Gascon.”

Breed also lauded Loftus’ tough on crime stance.

“There is no more qualified person to serve as District Attorney than Suzy Loftus,” Breed said in a news release. “I hear from residents every day who are frustrated by the endless cycle of people getting arrested for dealing drugs, or breaking into cars, only to be released back out on the streets.”

“With Suzy, I have a partner who can make sure that people are held accountable for their actions and who will continue our work to reform our criminal justice system.”

Loftus said she was ready to tackle the city’s crime problems head-on.

“I’m going to build a world-class law office with prosecutors who will work together with law enforcement, community advocates and City Hall leaders to shape solutions that hold people accountable and get San Franciscans struggling with mental health and drug abuse challenges the help they need,” she said.

Loftus is a first generation American and native San Franciscan who lives in the Outer Sunset with her husband Tom and her three daughters. She will serve the remainder of the current term through January 2020, and is running for election for a full term in the November 5 election.