SAN MATEO (CBS AF) — A Nevada man has been arrested after a police dog sniffed out nearly 23 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in the trunk of a car
parked near Los Prados Park, San Mateo police said.
An officer came across a car parked along Casa De Campo about 7:45 a.m. Thursday and checked on the driver to see if he was unconscious or intoxicated, police said.
After discovering that the driver, 26-year-old Vladimir Magallan-Gallegos, was just sleeping, police learned he was wanted on a traffic warrant out of San Mateo County.
Officers used a police dog trained in narcotics detection and the dog led them to a large quantity of methamphetamine, valued at more than $160,000, hidden inside the trunk.
Magallan-Gallegos was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of dangerous drug, transportation of a dangerous drug and a San Mateo County traffic warrant. He was booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail.
Anyone with information regarding people suspected of manufacturing or selling narcotics, is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700. Anonymous crime tips can also be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling the secret witness line at (650) 522-7676.
You must log in to post a comment.