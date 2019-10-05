Comments
REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A 25-year-old man who was struck Sept. 18 by an out-of-control police car died Wednesday, the San Mateo County coroner’s office confirmed Saturday night.
Alex Camron Hill of Redwood City was standing in the median of El Camino Real near James Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Sept. 18 when a police car responding to a report of a home invasion robbery went into a slide and struck him, critically injuring him.
The police car then went into opposing traffic and struck two cars.
No one else was seriously injured in the wreck.
